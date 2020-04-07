Students count in census too

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 2020 census not only determines funding for public health, social services, education and so much more in Montana, but we are poised to qualify for another seat in the U.S. House.

I know as a student, it’s hard to know where we should get counted. But if you’re from out of state and live in Montana most of the year, the U.S. Census Bureau says you should get counted in your college town. They have also made provisions for temporary campus closures due to COVID-19: even if you moved home, you should still get counted where you would normally live during the school year.

If you were living in the dorms, the good news is your university will count on-campus residents. If you live(d) off-campus, make sure that you and any roommates fill out the census together at 2020census.gov.

There are over 44,000 college students in Montana and we play a vital role in the future of this state. Students certainly rely on functional roads, local medical clinics, emergency responders and the decisions our representatives make in Congress. And, our communities rely on us for an accurate and a fair share of funding and representation. Students count.

Katjana Stutzer,

Missoula

