On Friday morning, I was excited to take 30 eighth-grade students from Meadow Hill Middle School to observe the Montana Supreme Court justices hear oral arguments. We recently completed a unit on the U.S. Constitution and are currently studying about the court case Marbury v. Madison. The concepts and vocabulary are complex and difficult to understand for many adults. They, and all of their classmates, have worked hard to learn this.
There was a picture of my students in the Missoulian that showed my students listening intently to Justice Laurie McKinnon as she answered their questions. They were excited to see the relevance of what they are learning in school. The reporter chose to disparage all the students by describing the "legalese" as "soaring over the heads of a few" and "suffering from devastating boredom."
I can't let that go unanswered. Those students deserve to know they represented themselves, their families and school well, and that all of Meadow Hill is proud of them. I am honored to be their teacher.
Ann Pinsoneault,
Missoula