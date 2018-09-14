In political years a person wonders what is real, merely opinion, spin doctoring or distorting the truth. The "code" seems to be "everyone does it" so it's OK. Well, it isn't. The idea seems to be, if we make the "other" candidate look bad enough, we don't have to be much ourselves.
Case in point would be U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Word had it that he testified in his own committee how bad Dr. Ronny Jackson was without proof. Now, he makes claims against his opponent here in Montana, but again, are they facts or doctoring?
Facts show his voting record: With U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi all the way. I served in the Montana Legislature with Tester and can affirm he was a "party man only." Not much for compromising.
Those same facts show he is one of the top recipients of funds from lobbyists. Also, how about the million-dollar home he just bought near Washington, D.C., when he has such a wonderful ranch to come home to. Doesn't sound like the ranchers I have known.
Wouldn't it be great if all we could judge by were actions and truths? Otherwise, we may suffer the "consequences."
Cliff Trexler,
Hamilton