There is a movement in America that both frightens and angers Donald Trump. It has to do with climate change. This movement is called "Sunrise Movement." It's a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.
Here is a paragraph from their overall mission: "We're building an army of young people to make climate change an urgent priority across America, end the corrupting influence of fossil fuel executives on our politics, and elect leaders who stand up for the health and well-being of all people."
We can see why Trump is viewing this movement as he is. Young, alert and motivated voters can be his worst nightmare, and he knows it. We know Trump views climate change as a hoax, as he does many things of a magnitude beyond his personal control. This takes attention away from himself. This is classic narcissism.
Additional young people's declaration: "We are ordinary young people who are scared about what the climate crisis means for the people and places we love. We are gathering in classrooms, living rooms, and worship halls across the country. Everyone has a role to play. Public opinion is already with us. If we unite by the millions we can turn this into political power and reclaim our democracy."
Can't you just see Trump "chomping a bit" around the fear he has of this distraction from his tweets, rants, personal pride agenda and attention?
Final "Sunrise Movement" quote: "We are not looking to the right or left. We look forward. Together, we will change this country and this world, sure as the sun rises each morning."
'Nuf said. Let's get busy along with our motivated youth.
Bob McClellan,
Polson