Support all whistleblowers

Although attributed to Ralph Nader, the noun “whistleblower” is derived from the phrase “whistle blower,” which attached itself to law enforcement officials in the 19th century because they used a whistle to alert the public or fellow police.

Having internal whistleblowers in public institutions as well as private companies (rarer) is extremely important to prevent fraud and waste.

A Facebook meme arrived this morning showing the supposed whistleblower to Donald Trump's quid pro quo call to Ukraine. It showed a scholarly looking man embraced with Hillary Clinton and other Democrats. This most likely is a fake meme meant to distract Trump supporters from an incompetent pandemic response. This is weaponizing of the concept of the mythical “evil government worker” first espoused loudly by Ronald Reagan. Most will dismiss this meme as only as a clumsy ploy, but it signifies another paper cut to having a functioning and strong government capable of protecting citizens from events such as pandemics.

Barack Obama, himself, went after whistleblowers in his administration, most likely overexerting his power. All sides need to agree to a ceasefire on the war against internal whistleblowers. Support whistleblowers even when you might not like their whistled tune.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

