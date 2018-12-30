I have read the People's Compact, available online. It is mostly an easy read and certainly very thorough.
Most people would agree that having a compact is better than no compact. I support a good compact. Support is necessary and like any good idea, it must be shared.
The action necessary is simply to write a one-paragraph personal letter to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte. Encourage our elected officials to read and support an alternative water compact. Time is of the essence.
A new narrative, is that so bad? Truly the worst case in doing your own research is to better understand what all the hubbub is about. Montana's future water uses are a pretty big deal. There is nothing to lose and likely everything to gain upon educating yourself.
Natalie Champoux,
St. Ignatius