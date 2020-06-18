Support Brandon Bryant

We write to remind the Missoula community of the pending legal matter against social activist and whistleblower Brandon Bryant. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Bryant was accused earlier this year of threatening Missoula City Council members in an online video. Released on $100,000 bail in March, Bryant is awaiting Judge Vannatta’s decision on a motion to dismiss filed on Feb. 20, 2020. The motion convincingly argues that the prosecution’s case violates Bryant’s rights under the 1st and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution — his rights to free speech and due process under the law. It is entirely unjust that Bryant fought to protect our rights and freedoms during the war on terror, only to return home to Missoula and have his Constitutional rights denied. We urge Judge Vannatta to carefully review and grant Bryant’s motion to dismiss, so that Brandon can put this matter behind him. Four Missoula City Council members have already issued statements in support of Bryant. At least 18 international organizations and individuals have written letters to Judge Vannatta on Bryant’s behalf. And the case has been covered in national news media as well. Bryant's support community seeks a just resolution soon.