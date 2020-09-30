Support candidates who don't buy office

I remember when I finally reached the age to vote 49 years ago. At that time I was appalled by the money spent on campaigns, so voted for the party that supported campaign finance reform. Since then have continued to do so.

To my chagrin, the money it takes to run for office is astounding and it seems that money generally wins, especially after the Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling made corporations people. It seems some corporations are invested in buying candidates. Other laws made political action committees able to give vast sums of money while not having to disclose donors.

Our democracy was founded on fairness, and for billionaires and corporations be able to buy elections is not fair.

I went to Kathleen Williams' and Matt Rosendale's websites and learned that Williams supports campaign finance reform and there was no mention on Rosendale’s. Another example is Greg Gianforte writing himself million-dollar checks to blast the media with untrue statements about Mike Cooney. He recently wrote another.

I, for one, do not believe that the one with the most money should win, especially with that money coming with no accountability. Please support candidates who care about accountability and truth. It matters.