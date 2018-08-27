A very important race for the Lake County Commissioner's office has generated significant momentum that everyone needs to know about. The race involves a new and bright star who has emerged on the campaign trail. Her name is Caroline McDonald, challenger for Lake Co. Commissioner.
In Caroline's own words: "Lake County needs leaders who can work with people of all backgrounds and political stripes if we are going to build a community we can be proud of."
It is definitely time to put partisan politics aside and focus on improving this important office for our local communities. Caroline says: "We must restore community trust in local government. Through increased transparency, accessibility, and local engagement we can use all our resources to their greatest advantage."
People working on Caroline McDonald's campaign have had several community events to share her message. They have been saying afterward. (1) "Caroline is very knowledgeable." (2) "Caroline cares about all people." (3) "Caroline will raise local leadership standards." (4) "Caroline will bring much needed improvements to our Community."
And this from my recent contact with Caroline McDonald: "By working together again, we will be able to develop a long-term roads plan; secure new grant funding; streamline our affordable housing regulations, and develop a long-term comprehensive substance abuse recovery plan for our county."
If you want to get more information on Caroline's events you can call: 406-204-8140.
Bob McClellan,
Polson