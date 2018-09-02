Montanans count on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to protect us from dangerous pollution that makes our kids sick and our air more dangerous to breathe.
Unfortunately, Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler is intent on advancing disgraced former EPA chief Scott Pruitt’s toxic agenda, despite his promise to run the agency differently than his predecessor. Wheeler — a former coal lobbyist — has revealed himself to be far more concerned with advancing the interests of corporate polluters than he is with keeping American families safe.
The Trump administration’s scheme to bury the lifesaving Clean Power Plan is case in point. Their “Dirty Power Scam” would recklessly expose millions of Americans to more pollution and place the health and safety of our communities at risk.
By even the Trump administration’s own estimates, the Clean Power Plan will save thousands of lives. But this hasn’t stopped Trump and Wheeler from attacking this important policy.
The reality is that the Clean Power Plan is the result of extensive public engagement, saves lives and enjoys strong public support. That’s why I join others in my community to support these lifesaving clean air protections and say no to Trump and Wheeler’s scheme to bury them.
Benjamin Rose,
Missoula