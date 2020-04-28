Support Cooney for Governor's Office

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Do you want health care, even if you lose your job? Do you want access to our public lands? Do you want to have Medicare and Medicaid, clean water and air, jobs that pay a decent wage and leaders with compassion for the people? Do not vote for Greg Gianforte for governor.

Look up his track record. He has people from public access, beat up a reporter for asking a question, and most of all, he has been with crazy Donald Trump always. If you want to keep Montana the last great place, if you want a job with a living wage and health insurance, do not vote for Greg Gianforte.

We need to support Mike Cooney for governor. He has all the experience and he has the love of Montana and its people.

Please keep Montana great. We don't need the Trumps, Barrs, Pences and McConnells who are aiding Gianforte against Montana.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

