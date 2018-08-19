Mining companies often leave contamination and cleanup costs for Montana taxpayers. For instance, after 20 years of cyanide heap leach mining and $300 million in gold recovered from the Zortman-Landusky mine, Pegasus Gold abandoned required reclamation activities and left Montanans with $35 million in cleanup costs.
The Montana “bad actor” law was passed to prevent individuals and companies from opening new mines if they fail to pay for and complete reclamation activities. The law is an important safeguard against degradation of Montana’s most important resource — our pristine landscape. In fact, Montana economic data show 66,500 jobs in leisure and hospitality as opposed to 7,100 in mining and logging, and outdoor recreation accounts for 17.3 percent of all consumer spending in the state.
Recently, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) enforced the “bad actor” law against Hecla Mining Company because Helca’s CEO, Phillip Baker Jr., was also the chief financial officer for Pegasus Gold when the company abandoned reclamation activities. Hecla is suing the state over this decision.
Montana citizens need to show elected officials they support DEQs enforcement of the law. Please stand up to corporate bullying that undermines our long-term economic interests.
Catherine Ipsen,
Missoula