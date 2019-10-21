As local pediatric providers at Western Montana Clinic, we are writing in strong support of Gov. Steve Bullock’s recent ban on the sale of flavored vaping products in Montana.
Fifty eight percent of Montana high schoolers have used vaping devices and 30% use them regularly. Rates of vaping have increased dramatically in recent years, in large part because of the addition of child-friendly flavors to vaping products.
There is emerging and compelling data that vaping is harmful. We know that vaping products contain toxins and carcinogens, along with nicotine. Nicotine has damaging effects on developing adolescent brains, harming the part of the brain that controls attention, learning, mood and impulse control. Nicotine is also highly addictive and when use begins in adolescence it often continues into adulthood.
The recent outbreak of severe lung disease associated with vaping has served to illustrate that there are real dangers associated with vaping, the extent of which are not yet fully understood.
Tobacco companies have fueled this epidemic by directly targeting our youth. It is time to take a stand and protect the children and adolescents of Montana.
Dirk Gottman, MD,
Jennifer Hall, MD,
Meagan Kuchel, FNP,
Jennifer Reck, MD,
Josh Sticka, MD,
Lauren Willis, MD,
Missoula