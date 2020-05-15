Support for Daines' re-election to Senate

Support for Daines' re-election to Senate

Montana’s 2020 senatorial race is critical and it’s clear who the contenders will be in November. Steve Daines has earned re-election because of his stand on the issues like health care, veteran support, public land access, jobs, tax cuts, our forests and COVID-19. His reluctant opponent, Steve Bullock, only entered the race after constant badgering by Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer. I wonder if there was quid pro quo!

But for his parents’ military service, Daines would have been born in Montana, where his family has lived for generations. He was Montana-educated, a leader in a new Montana industry and in global businesses. His opponent is a lifelong politician who forsook Montana schools for elite schools East and West. At the bottom of the page, I cannot recall one thing that Governor Bullock accomplished that made yours and my life in Montana better.

The next years will be tough for our nation as it gets back to rebuilding our economy after COVID. Who do you want to apply a steady hand in that effort, a career lawyer-politician or a proven businessman? The choice is clear to me: Steve Daines, an accomplished man who is not reluctant to deliver for Montana and our nation.

Thomas P. Ross,

Missoula

