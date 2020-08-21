 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Support for Jason Marks

Support for Jason Marks

{{featured_button_text}}

I write in support of Jason Marks for Missoula District Court Judge. I am a family law attorney in Missoula whose practice focuses on serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, and stalking. Judge Marks applies his experience and earned understanding of the dynamics of domestic and sexual violence to the family law cases before him. Judge Marks understands that abusers can assert power and control over their families long after the relationship ends, and that this dynamic can be different in every case. Judge Marks listens well, allows each party to share their perspective and applies accurate knowledge of intimate partner violence dynamics. He renders clear, practical, and protective decisions. Regardless of the outcome of my case, when I appear in front of him, I can be assured that he will apply court rules fairly, listen closely to the testimony, and choose a solution that emphasizes the safety and healing of the family.

I urge Missoula County voters to support Jason Marks for District Court Judge.

Robin Turner,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gianforte ignores history
Letters

Gianforte ignores history

Montana politics resembles a person trying to get through a minefield alive. The lethal nature of this field is determined by Montana HISTORY.…

Daines does nothing for Montana
Letters

Daines does nothing for Montana

Now that Donald Trump has crippled the postal service and mailed ballots won’t be counted, giving him a better chance of surviving the Novembe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News