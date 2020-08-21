Support for Jason Marks

I write in support of Jason Marks for Missoula District Court Judge. I am a family law attorney in Missoula whose practice focuses on serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, and stalking. Judge Marks applies his experience and earned understanding of the dynamics of domestic and sexual violence to the family law cases before him. Judge Marks understands that abusers can assert power and control over their families long after the relationship ends, and that this dynamic can be different in every case. Judge Marks listens well, allows each party to share their perspective and applies accurate knowledge of intimate partner violence dynamics. He renders clear, practical, and protective decisions. Regardless of the outcome of my case, when I appear in front of him, I can be assured that he will apply court rules fairly, listen closely to the testimony, and choose a solution that emphasizes the safety and healing of the family.