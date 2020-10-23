Support for those who reject Black Lives Matter

When three large Christian congregations of Black people marched toward the Brooklyn Bridge to clearly claim their opposition to Black Lives Matter, a mob under the BLM banner overwhelmed and assaulted them. I support those inner city people in their rejection of BLM.

New York City inner city Black people want more police protection. They do not want an increase in immigration, as it lessens their opportunities for decent employment. Neither do they support BLM's demand for the termination of fossil fuels by 2050, as the result would bring poverty and chaos to people, especially them.

Inner city Blacks want and need greatly improved schools, which BLM's goals exclude. It is known that corporations and the wealthy fund BLM and that this funding supports the campaigns of progressives running for city councils throughout the United States. The more progressives in charge of cities, the more support for BLM demands.

Susan Rosenberg, after her long prison sentence for explosives possession, now serves BLM as a fundraiser. She is an avowed communist, and I believe she is only interested in government changes.

Jeanette Zentgraf,

Missoula

