Support for Trump counts as treason?

A vote for Trump would seem to be

a felony of first degree.

A man who psychiatric greats

confirm has psychopathic traits,

who knows the way to play the game:

what's good you did, what's left you blame,

who battles reason, claw and tooth,

and seldom deigns to speak the truth,

who opens up the public purse

like Robin Hood but in reverse,

who with a gelded Senate saw

his way to climb above the law,

who saw when toilet paper flew

the Constitution ought to do,

who seems to think it's come the time

that opposition be a crime,

whose actions bring to mind the roots

of stepping geese and clicking boots,

and puts in peril all we've got,

which counts as treason, does it not?