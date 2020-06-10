Support for Trump counts as treason?

Support for Trump counts as treason?

{{featured_button_text}}

A vote for Trump would seem to be

a felony of first degree.

A man who psychiatric greats

confirm has psychopathic traits,

who knows the way to play the game:

what's good you did, what's left you blame,

who battles reason, claw and tooth,

and seldom deigns to speak the truth,

who opens up the public purse

like Robin Hood but in reverse,

who with a gelded Senate saw

his way to climb above the law,

who saw when toilet paper flew

the Constitution ought to do,

who seems to think it's come the time

that opposition be a crime,

whose actions bring to mind the roots

of stepping geese and clicking boots,

and puts in peril all we've got,

which counts as treason, does it not?

T. Lincoln Ballard,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump is looter to worry about
Letters

Trump is looter to worry about

Looting — Wikipedia: "Looting, also referred to as sacking, ransacking, plundering, despoiling... and pillaging, is indiscriminate taking of g…

Trump's tone of oppression
Letters

Trump's tone of oppression

Here is the tone that resonates from President Trump and the Republicans regarding the unrest brought on by the systemic and violent white dom…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News