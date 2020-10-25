 Skip to main content
Support Governor's Climate Solutions Plan

Support Governor's Climate Solutions Plan

Some say it’s climate change while others say it’s anti-logging measures that have left forests tinderboxes.

We think both arguments are correct. The Governor’s Forest Action and Climate Solutions Plans focus on aggressive new forest management and land-use practices that build resilience and adaptation to such fires. The climate plan calls for rebuilding our energy economy by cutting 80% of heat-trapping greenhouse gasses from electric power by 2035 and reaching carbon-free economy-wide by 2050.

Both plans call for mass timber and wood products manufacturing innovation with University of Montana research supporting existing industries including SmartLam North America, FH Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., and Idaho Forest Group. Opportunities abound in mass timber construction, wood fiber insulation and other technologies. State and tribal community colleges — including UM-Western, Bitterroot College, Blackfeet Community College, and Salish Kootenai College — add capacity in workforce, skills training and apprenticeship, and institutional capacity to convene college, community, tribal and industry leaders. Advanced wood products manufacturing aligns with adaptation efforts to thin small-diameter trees and prescribe burn to manage wildfire risk around communities. These efforts will grow our industrial capacity and workforce in the timber and manufacturing sectors and generate income and revenue in rural communities.

Implementation will require demonstrating bipartisan political will.

Dave Atkins,

Missoula,

John Noreika, Sr.,

Belgrade

