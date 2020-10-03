 Skip to main content
Support Greg Gianforte for governor

Democrats are trying to make the case as to why they should be elected this Fall, and if their vision for America's future is frightening to you, you’re not alone. In the past few weeks Democrats have made defunding the police a top priority. All you need to do is see the reports that have come out of Seattle and Portland to know what a dangerous idea that would be.

For years Democrats have also supported creating sanctuaries for people who have broken the law by crossing the border and entering the United States illegally. They have no regard for law and order and have become the party of anarchy.

Mike Cooney has been a Helena insider and bureaucrat for over 40 years. Part of the reason he won the nomination is because he is known for toeing the party line. In a Cooney administration we would see a lot of the far-left liberal ideology that has decimated California right here in our own backyard.

In order to keep Montana the last best place this November, we have to say no to radical leftist policies, and vote for businessman and proven problem-solver Greg Gianforte for Governor!

Rep. Forrest J. Mandeville, House District 57,

Columbus

