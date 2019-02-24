Let’s take Montana tech to the next level. In the 2018 Montana High Tech Business Alliance survey, quality of life was the dominant benefit listed for having a business in Montana. High-tech businesses also showed concern for preserving our environment and called for access to renewable energy.
With the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, U.S. House Resolution 763, carbon fees are applied to fossil fuels at the source (well, mine, port). Fees collected are given back to all Americans. To protect U.S. business, imported goods are charged a border carbon fee. Goods exported receive a refund. With a national policy instead of a state policy, Montana businesses will not be disadvantaged against out-of-state competitors.
This policy will spur energy innovation which will benefit Montana high tech and protect our quality of life. It does not grow government and government does not pick energy winners and losers.
Encourage U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and others who do not like tax increases to review this bill. With the Energy Innovation Act they can still vote the right way and support Montana high tech at the same time. See https://energyinnovationact.org.
Robin Paone,
Whitefish