Dakota Hileman is challenging Gwen Jones, who is running for re-election in Ward 3 for Missoula City Council, and he is a honest and vocal patriot, and a voice of a new generation, representative of the passing of a torch to new future leaders like Hileman.
As a graduate from the University of Montana in political science (Class of 1982), and former bureau chief for the Department of Public Health and Human Services, I endorse Dakota for City Council in my former home town, and current home of my daughter and granddaughter.
I’m a fourth-generation Montanan, and Missoula is very dear and close to my heart, and central to three generations of my family.
Four main reasons I endorse Hileman:
1. Hileman supports making Missoula a greener, more environmentally friendly city.
2. Hileman will advocate for complete LGBTQ equality in Missoula, by advocating for the continuation of the non-discrimination policies currently have in place.
3. Hileman advocates for a new approach to a community-based universal mental healthcare system, and voices “it is a major step in the right direction" — and would be in support of Missoula doing the same.
4. Hileman is inspiring other young people to run for office too, and helping to normalize it, talking of being a “part of a movement” that is “difficult” but “meaningful.”
As a baby boomer, I can support these efforts, and I hope Missoula will vote for Dakota in Ward 3 for Missoula City Council!
Rick Norine,
Helena