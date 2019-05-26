As one of Missoula's leading childcare professionals, I want to remind us all that ensuring a sustainable environment for them is the best we can do for them. We don't need to bicker about anything, but we can all agree as Americans that littering doesn't help anyone, from our next door neighbors to the sea turtles. Carbon emmissions and single use plastics are litter. Lets all give a hoot, eh? I'm Coach Shane, and I'm in favor of H.R. 9. Talk to me about it next time you see me!
Shane Rooney,
Missoula