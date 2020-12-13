Support keeps Alzheimer's Association available through pandemic

You are the reason the Alzheimer’s Association is able to offer our 24/7 Helpline and supportive services to those dealing with Alzheimer’s — their struggles now compounded by the pervasive impacts of the pandemic.

These families endure so much and yet they thank us. “You held out the first steady hand to me. I’m so grateful for your compassion, knowledge, and dedication.”

We are humbled by their words of gratitude. “I am overwhelmed by the scope of information and support your organization provides. Thank you for welcoming me and helping me to feel less alone.”

We share with you these words of thanks because it is only by your support that our efforts are made possible.

Through the resilience, sacrifice and innovation of our volunteers and staff, the Alzheimer’s Association continues to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

The COVID-19 pandemic will end, but the dementia crisis will still be with us. We are committed to ensuring that no one face Alzheimer’s or dementia alone. Working together, we will ensure that no one faces it at all.