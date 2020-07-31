Support Margaret Gorski

Several years ago Margaret Gorski and I discussed why she felt compelled to represent Ravalli County in the state legislature and I found her reasons similar to my own.

Being a longtime Bitterroot valley resident I am more inclined to trust her vision for solutions to our unique local issues. Having served as law enforcement gives her valuable knowledge of good policies for accessibility and safety in the use of our recreation areas. Her work with the County Commissioners on trail preservation is a long time success. Margaret spent 30 years with the Forest Service gaining expertise in forest management which also gives her a special insight into local job opportunities in maintenance of forests, trails and vast knowledge of improving fishing and hunting habitats.