This letter is in support of Gov. Steve Bullock's establishment of the Montana Climate Solutions Council.
The council's purpose is to provide made-in Montana recommendations to reduce emissions and prepare the state for climate change impacts. Climate change is the most important single issue which will affect all generations to come.
The governor has tasked the council with issuing a Montana Climate Solutions Plan by June 1, 2020. Please support this idea by contacting Governor Bullock with your thoughts and suggestions. Thanks.
Will Butler,
Missoula