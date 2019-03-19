We have the chance in Montana to take some control over the future of our electricity costs. The Colstrip power plants have been a reliable source of electricity for our state for decades, and Units 3 and 4 can continue to provide affordable energy for decades into the future.
Our legislators should be supporting a plan for NorthWestern Energy to buy more of Colstrip's generation. They need to make sure there are controls on what NorthWestern Energy can charge people for the electricity from Colstrip, which is why they changed the bill to allow for more oversight from the Public Service Commission. They also need to make sure that Montana is a place where a company can make an investment in a well-run, efficient and advanced coal plant, one that produces affordable energy, with confidence.
Now is the time to secure affordable electricity from Colstrip generation and Montana needs our lawmakers to support Senate Bill 331, the Montana Energy Security Act."
David Johnson,
Colstrip