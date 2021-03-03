Support programs to fight climate change

Systemic poverty, poor social connectivity, and bad work environments are silent contributors to inaction on climate change. Most people are too tired and downtrodden to give energy and money to protect our resources and engage in CO2 mitigation efforts.

If we do not address systemic poverty and social problems, we can never hope to address climate change as a unified public body. We need to support social programs that uplift the poor and fight the desire to become reclusive and self-involved by reaching out to people and participating in the community in the form of groups, churches and whatever else comes to mind. We need to fight businesses that treat their employees as emotionless, humanity-devoid assets instead of human beings.

Our inaction is unacceptable but rational. People feel crippled by the size of the issues involved and the lack of control it feels like we all have over these problems. People feel crippled by the weight of their own problems, which so many of us often are.

Community, social safety nets and meaningful work where employees have their humanity respected will go along way to making people feel, frankly, well enough to actually want to change the world.

Morgan Hyde,

Missoula

