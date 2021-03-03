 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Support programs to fight climate change

Support programs to fight climate change

{{featured_button_text}}

Systemic poverty, poor social connectivity, and bad work environments are silent contributors to inaction on climate change. Most people are too tired and downtrodden to give energy and money to protect our resources and engage in CO2 mitigation efforts.

If we do not address systemic poverty and social problems, we can never hope to address climate change as a unified public body. We need to support social programs that uplift the poor and fight the desire to become reclusive and self-involved by reaching out to people and participating in the community in the form of groups, churches and whatever else comes to mind. We need to fight businesses that treat their employees as emotionless, humanity-devoid assets instead of human beings.

Our inaction is unacceptable but rational. People feel crippled by the size of the issues involved and the lack of control it feels like we all have over these problems. People feel crippled by the weight of their own problems, which so many of us often are.

Community, social safety nets and meaningful work where employees have their humanity respected will go along way to making people feel, frankly, well enough to actually want to change the world.

Morgan Hyde,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More Republican hypocrisy
Letters

More Republican hypocrisy

Trumpicans are a funny group of people, if you find hypocrisy funny. The reactionary members of the Montana legislature, who are the legacy of…

Stolen election
Letters

Stolen election

Was the election ‘a fraud’? Were 61 courts, including Trump’s packed U.S. supreme court- wrong? What evidence was presented under oath in court?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News