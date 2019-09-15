Beginning Friday, Sept. 20, students from Missoula will be joining youth around the world in a global climate strike. It is because adults have failed so miserably that children are now forced to act.
Those in positions of power, who fear the scale of change required, keep their heads in the sand. The general public follows suit, re-arranging deck chairs on the Titanic. But children understand that they do not have that luxury.
If you are the parent of a student who is going on strike, support them. If you are someone who thinks global warming won't affect you, think again. As Swedish activist Greta Thunberg reminds us : "our house is on fire, it is time we act like it."
David Jones,
Hamilton