Support Tom Woods for PSC Commission

Our Public Service Commission has been in the news for bickering, spying on and retaliating against one of their own. The “odd man out” has been Roger Koopman, who angered his fellow Republicans by pointing out that the Commission was spending too much on travel, was not following good hiring practices and was not being transparent regarding rate hikes.

This fall voters will elect a replacement for Mr. Koopman, who is leaving office due to term limits. I’m supporting Rep. Tom Woods to take that seat. Roger and Tom are very, very different from each other and come from different parties, but they share a belief that government should be open, fair and responsive to the people it serves.

On Monday, Aug.3, from 7 to 8 p.m., Commissioner Koopman and Rep. Woods will hold a bipartisan public discussion on how we can fix the Public Service Commission. This will be held online so we can listen in and pose questions to them. How often does something like this happen?

Here's how to participate: Go to Tom Woods for Public Service Commission Facebook page and like or visit www.tomwoodsforpsc.com for a live feed. Who says Democrats and Republicans can't work together?

Andy Boyd,

Bozeman

