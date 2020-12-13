 Skip to main content
Support war effort in fight against virus

Support war effort in fight against virus

We need to view ourselves as at war — our species against a virus. Right now the virus is winning but we’ve a secret weapon — a vaccine.

We've troops in the field in our doctors and nurses. We should support them as we support our other troops. They’re heroes. They deserve no less.

During our earlier wars we all rallied in support of the war effort. Remember victory gardens and rubber drives. Wearing masks and maintaining distance are such a small price to pay compared to what we did in World War II.

It’s time to support the war effort.

Robert Phillips,

Missoula

