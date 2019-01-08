Missoula is a place with great musical and artistic wealth, and that's high among the reasons I choose to live here. I like that regardless of who you are, there is a place where you can make show your work, or play music you've written for a willing audience.
For me, the Zootown Arts Community Center embodies the best of Missoula: art, music and community.
The ZACC has responded to calls to expand what it offers Missoula, and is embarking on a new phase of its existence, moving downtown and growing its programs and offerings so that even more folks can participate in rock camps, screen printing workshops, gallery shows and more.
The move comes with a cost, and my family has chosen to financially support the ZACC in this exciting time. If community, art and music are important to you, I encourage you to do likewise.
You can learn more at newzacc.org. Thanks!
Josh Vanek,
Missoula