As a writer who recently attended Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, I understand how the significance of art in society plays an urgent role in our community.
My husband and I are proud supporters of the Zootown Acts Community Center, a community-minded art center in Missoula looking to expand their services to all of western Montana. Both Montana natives, our creative endeavors have exposed us to travel, personal growth, and the camaraderie and support attainable through self-expression.
The recent growth in downtown Missoula is a testimony of a vibrant community that seeks culture and health through an appreciation of music, arts and literature, with the understanding that a well-rounded lifestyle provides the highest quality of life with the additional benefit of human connection. Individual health and community health are intertwined through available and accessible resources.
With support, the new ZACC will provide more artists, musicians and students with educational offerings, studio space, events, summer camps and a sense of belonging. A meaningful community serves its individuals. The ZACC supports a strong, vibrant and diversified community known for its support of each other. Please help us in supporting the ZACC at https://newzacc.org.
Barbie and Charlie Beaton,
Missoula