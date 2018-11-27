You’re angry and aggrieved. Who isn’t? The rest of us managed to avoid voting for the “worst person in the entire country” for president. Now we’re suffering through his inept, incompetent, corrupt, immoral, humiliating, destructive handling of our democracy.
You like to identify as the “real Americans.” You like the idea that you own the concept of patriotism, that the rest of us are pretenders. You may have a “Support Our Troops” sticker on your vehicle, as many of us do. You feel that your support of our armed forces makes ours on the left seem weak and insincere.
You have shown that your support would not falter, even a little, if he did “shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue.”
So. This man in the White House recently showed his complete and internationally public disrespect for our veterans who have given “the last full measure of devotion.” He ditched the armistice centennial ceremony in France because it was raining. France sent their representatives to honor American dead for our Veterans Day services at Arlington Cemetery. Your president stayed home.
This insult is still not enough. You still support him. You are as bad as he is. Worse.
Frauds.
Jerry O'Malley,
Missoula