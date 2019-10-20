{{featured_button_text}}
We Donald Trump supporters see the loss of a few hundred Kurdish lives — men, women and children — as worth a lot less than the prestige our president would lose if his name was removed from the magnificent towers, not one but two towers, in Istanbul.

Just because these people fought and died by the thousands fighting ISIS, where were they at Normandy?

If anyone thinks it's an easy task keeping Erdogan and Putin happy, they don't realize how difficult it is.

Let's be a little more understanding and give the president a break; he's under a lot of pressure. Just look at all the congressmen and judges wanting to look at all the records; they all should be impeached.

Joe Hawkins,

Arlee

