Supporting Bullock's fight for Montana

We commend our Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana for his fight to help the people of Montana. He is fighting over and over to try to get Montana the equipment they need to fight this horrible virus. We are not getting help from the top and it is devastating.

Governor Bullock, keep up the fight. We wish you could remain longer as our governor. We don't need a Donald Trump supporter to take your place.

We will vote for you to be senator because we need you. You would have made a great president but we will support you to be a senator. Stay healthy and keep fighting for Montana. 

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

 

