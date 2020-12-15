Supporting Trump instead of democracy

Even though it failed, Montana's representative, now governor, Greg Gianforte signed on to Texas Attorney General Paxton's lawsuit to overturn the election.
Each congressional Republican had the chance to support Donald Trump or support democracy. Gianforte chose Trump. Since Gianforte apparently believes in the principle, I am encouraging the California attorney general to bring a lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Montana's election and declare Mike Cooney the winner of the governor's race because of cheating that is undetectable but that I believe in anyway, because Republicans are so devious. Isn't it OK to have California challenge Montana's election because Californians were injured by Gianforte's election? Seems reasonable to me using Gianforte's "logic."
By the way, Tim Fox and Steve Daines deserve a shout-out of shame as well; Fox for signing on as Montana's lame duck AG and Steve Daines for saying he supported the lawsuit. Be proud of your Trump lapdogs, Montana!
Jeff Padgett,
Missoula
