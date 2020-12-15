 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supporting Trump instead of democracy

Supporting Trump instead of democracy

{{featured_button_text}}

Even though it failed, Montana's representative, now governor, Greg Gianforte signed on to Texas Attorney General Paxton's lawsuit to overturn the election.

Each congressional Republican had the chance to support Donald Trump or support democracy. Gianforte chose Trump. Since Gianforte apparently believes in the principle, I am encouraging the California attorney general to bring a lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Montana's election and declare Mike Cooney the winner of the governor's race because of cheating that is undetectable but that I believe in anyway, because Republicans are so devious. Isn't it OK to have California challenge Montana's election because Californians were injured by Gianforte's election? Seems reasonable to me using Gianforte's "logic."

By the way, Tim Fox and Steve Daines deserve a shout-out of shame as well; Fox for signing on as Montana's lame duck AG and Steve Daines for saying he supported the lawsuit. Be proud of your Trump lapdogs, Montana!

Jeff Padgett,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What an embarrassment!
Letters

What an embarrassment!

It turns out that outgoing Montana Atty. Gen. Tim Fox is a political hack. Fox recently joined the Clown Circus by signing onto a frivolous le…

Fox is an embarrassment
Letters

Fox is an embarrassment

Our current Montana Attorney General Tim Fox is an embarrassment to the citizens of Montana for blindly following the radical Texas clowns who…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News