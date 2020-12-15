Supporting Trump instead of democracy

Each congressional Republican had the chance to support Donald Trump or support democracy. Gianforte chose Trump. Since Gianforte apparently believes in the principle, I am encouraging the California attorney general to bring a lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Montana's election and declare Mike Cooney the winner of the governor's race because of cheating that is undetectable but that I believe in anyway, because Republicans are so devious. Isn't it OK to have California challenge Montana's election because Californians were injured by Gianforte's election? Seems reasonable to me using Gianforte's "logic."