In response to the (Oct. 23) Missoulian article by Matt Neuman regarding political donations by "wealthy business owners," I find it necessary to set the record straight. Several businesses are named in the article. I would remind your readers that there is no legal way for companies to donate funds to political candidates or causes. My donation to the "Missoulians for Missoula" PAC was made via personal check, under my own name, and does not reflect the views or beliefs of my company.
ERA Lambros Real Estate is a diverse team of over 85 real estate professionals with a wide variety of differing viewpoints. We foster and encourage this type of inclusive culture at our company.
I find it misleading and irresponsible of the Missoulian to state or infer that ERA Lambros contributed the funds or that my company supports the PAC's messaging. Additionally, the article neglects to mention the diversity of my personal donations. I contribute to candidates on both sides of the political spectrum.
I question the writer's intent in crafting such an impartial article aimed at suppressing participation in the political process by intentionally mentioning business names alongside personal campaign contributions.
Bruno Friia,
Missoula