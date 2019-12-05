To all of you readers who follow the sanctuary city, county, state issue, here is how the "Supremacy Clause" of the U.S. Constitution reads in Article Six, paragraph two:
"This Constitution, and the laws of the United States which shall be made in pursuance thereof; and all treaties made, or which shall be made, under the authority of the United States, shall be the supreme law of the land; and the judges in every state shall be bound thereby, any thing in the Constitution or laws of any state to the contrary notwithstanding. "
Notice in particular that this Supremacy Clause also requires all states' judges to follow the law. That means federal law is a priority over state and local laws.
Sounds pretty simple. If you break federal law you can (or should) be arrested.
Gary Carlson,
Corvallis