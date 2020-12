The best way for Donald Trump to win in the next election is to do the right thing. You ask, what might that be? Run as a Democrat.

Remember, he once was a nasty Democrat. Look at all the votes he would get, over 155 million votes!

Course, he would have to sway all the republic voters. No big deal, they will follow. And now we can really talk about landslides.

WD “Bill” Allen,

Billings

