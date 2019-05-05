My service dog Jean Jacques Robert and I made many friends on the staff of Wagg'n Dog Park before the horrifying events involving Jason Overmeir. Out of deep concern for their safety and the safety of all vulnerable people, I wrote to Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway and requested a personal audience in order to explain the consequences of sexual harassment and assault and to protest the leniency of his sentence. I never received a response.
Therefore, I think it is important that the sentence be re-examined by the Missoula community. With all due respect, the sentence of six months suspended is grossly inappropriate. We need to understand the lifelong consequences of abuse-related emotional disorders and do more to prevent this kind of horror.
I know this from research, history and my own experiences. Long years (I will be 70 on June 10) of dedicated recovery from trauma and other forms of abuse have made the results of violence manageable on a daily basis with varying degrees of difficulty. My post-traumatic stress disorder is therefore manageable, not curable.
I speak as a survivor of violence.
Kari Ann Owen,
Missoula