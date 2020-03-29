Suspending rights won't stop virus

The Department of Justice wants to suspend certain constitutional rights during the coronavirus emergency. No. No way, no how. There is absolutely no reason to suspend habeas corpus during this pandemic.

I've seen people decrying the social distancing and forced business closures as "moving towards martial law" and I've defended our leadership's decision as doing what's necessary to break the chain of transmission on this virus.

Suspending habeas corpus is not going to help stop this pandemic. This is a blatant power grab with no reason to exist. This sets up future precedent to allow an administration to lock up anyone they want for any reason simply by declaring a national emergency.

The current president has already declared a state of emergency in February 2019 because he feared people crossing the border. That is not a state of emergency. During that period of time, if the rules set forth by Attorney General Bill Barr had been in place, President Trump would have been able to imprison anyone he wanted, indefinitely, until the emergency was lifted. A lot of mischief can happen in that amount of time. None of it good.

Logan Jones,

Missoula

