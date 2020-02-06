Swan Valley offers wolverine connection

I would like to call attention to an article from the August 2019 issue of National Geographic magazine. The article discusses wolverine in the Lower 48 states. Only about 300 of these unique animals are known to exist in four states: Montana, Idaho, Washington and Wyoming.

The article displays a very unique two-page photograph of a wolverine feeding on a deer carcass taken in our Swan Valley.

The article goes on to say that the range of the wolverine is so large that national parks and wilderness areas cannot contain them. Biologists say we must safeguard natural corridors that link these protected areas, ensuring that species such as wolverines can travel across large landscapes, exchange genes and adjust to changing conditions.

Perhaps no area provides a more critical linkage from the Yellowstone to the Yukon regions than the Swan Valley. This connection bridges the two most intact mountain ecosystems remaining on earth.

A conservation organization, Swan Valley Connections, is monitoring the status of the wolverine and other carnivores.

The Swan Valley has its own specialty license plate with a picture of a wolverine. The monies generated from the sale of these plates help support the work necessary to monitor these sensitive wilderness-dependent carnivores.