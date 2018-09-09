Recent results in American elections have made me very cynical of the electorate. I am tired of career politicians and their self-serving behavior. I'm tired of the two-party system and the choice of "the lesser of two evils."
With Gallup showing a majority of people identifying as independent and congressional approval at such low levels, the time seems perfect to elect to the U.S. House of Representatives an independent voice that is a voice of reason instead of insanity.
Elinor Swanson is that voice and her voice is refreshing. She believes in freedom and equality for all. Minimal government and maximum freedom. Live and let live.
Robert Windorski,
Kalispell