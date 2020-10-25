Symphony made evening memorable

Having just listened to Beethoven’s 7th Symphony performed on Oct. 16, virtually, by the Missoula Symphony, I feel compelled to say “bravo” and "thank you.”

In these troubling times, hearing the beauty of the music and watching the dedication of the musicians brought joy into our home. I congratulate the performers, the conductor, the videographer, the sound technicians and the staff who made this performance possible.

I highly encourage others to find opportunities to hear music and support the institutions we love in our community. I, for one, am buying my tickets to the Holiday Pops, Dec. 11, at www.missoulasymphony.org tonight. Hope you join me.

Thanks again, Missoula Symphony, for making this evening memorable and special.

Janet Sucha,

Charlo

