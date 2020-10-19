 Skip to main content
Take action now for your freedom, your future

The United States is in a war for its existence. BLM has morphed into a Marxist/Communist organization that can no longer masquerade as a social reformer. ANTIFA is, and always has been, a terrorist organization. Both are dedicated to the overthrow of our Democratic principles. If you want to live your life, along with that of your children and grandchildren, without being subjugated by a mob of people who don’t care about your Constitutional rights, you must vote against the Politicians who support them. The Far Left will continue the war to re-write our history and support these criminal organizations until we, a free and honorable people, fight back. For those of you that believe in the importance of your religious beliefs, your freedom of speech, your right to assemble peaceably, your right to own and bear arms, and your country, the time to take electoral action is here. Every person who believes in this Country and its Constitution must to vote to prevent the actions that Progressive Politicians will take in support of BLM and ANTIFA criminals, and our Country’s destruction. Vote against BLM, ANTIFA, and the Democratic Party. VOTE REPUBLICAN!

Michael Starmer,

Missoula

