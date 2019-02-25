We hear and read all manner of statistics and discussions on our national challenges in, for example, the educational systems from kindergarten through high school. Much of it centers around the vast array of "distractions-from-learning" factors from emotional issues to physical issues. Things such as suicide rates, proliferation of drugs, chemicals, and the various addictive substances and behaviors.
Such national reports are alarming to many, are being experienced by many, and are happening right here in our own back yard. We are a democracy. What is a democracy, really? Here's a Merriam-Webster's definition: "Government by the people. Rule of the majority. Government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and expressed by them directly or indirectly though a system of representation usually involving periodically held free elections."
My whole point here is that what we are bombarded with 24/7 through the media, at a national level of reporting, needs to be brought right down to our home-turf by each of us. We have the perfect opportunity to see, digest and determine our own individual motivations toward addressing these problems.
I would suggest that the recent mid-term elections, in which a record number of women were elected to national office, is a perfect example of local people being inspired and motivated to action. Are the rest of us local people being inspired and motivated to take local actions? We are a nation of strength, resiliency, and growth only from the ground-up. This means that each of us has a responsibility in affecting our democracy. Our democratic way of life depends upon local community commitment and action.
As I compose this letter I am thinking how often I have avoided just such local community commitment and action. I do believe we each should take a look in the mirror on this one.
Many people are already doing much. Let's hear from them, support them, be inspired by them, and get involved.
Bob McClellan,
Polson