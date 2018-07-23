I'm not sure just how much more evidence "we the people" and our legislative body in Washington need to openly acknowledge and address the fact that we have a president with a personality disorder, narcissism, and a man clearly evidencing this mental illness.
It would seem that action needs to be taken, sooner rather than later, due to the fact that the president of the United States of America, the acknowledged "leader of the free world," is in a position of power and influence that can affect our nation and our world for years to come.
How long are we, as a nation, going to simply go along with this, keep reporting on strange behavior patterns, and keep enduring the piling up of the dangerous policies, the mentally challenged rhetoric and the inconsistent actions of Donald J. Trump?
All answers and comments to this question will be thoughtfully considered.
Bob McClellan,
Polson