My name is Sam Orr and I reside here in Missoula County. I also have a very important issue I want to address as it applies to everyone in this state.
As it may not be widely known, Montana ranks second in the nation for its pollinator industry. Producing 15 million pounds of honey annually from 200,000 beehives, this puts $31 million back into the state economy. However, with climate change and the increasing threat of pesticides, especially neonicotinoids, which are commonly used, I would like to call Gov. Steve Bullock to action.
Over his tenure as governor, Bullock has made strong commitments to keeping our public lands open and accessible as well as a legacy for clean air and clean water. Governor Bullock, why don’t you set that same standard for neonics and ban the use of them in our state? Beekeepers report that they lose 30% of their bee colonies annually, so I think Montana should join Maryland and Connecticut in banning neonicotinoids to preserve and protect our already thriving bee economy.
Gov. Steve B, save the bees.
Sam Orr,
Missoula