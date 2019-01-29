The eastern half of Montana has consistently high wind speeds, and Montana is ranked No. 5 of the lower 48 states in terms of capacity for wind energy generation. Other states with similar wind capacities have been rapidly developing wind farms in the past couple of years, to great success. Oklahoma has over 17 percent of its total electricity coming from wind, and Iowa has over 25 percent wind.
Though Montana has the same capacity, we only get about 7 percent of our electricity from wind energy. Many of the coal plants that supply a good chunk of Montana’s energy will need to be decommissioned in the next couple of years, and there’s no smarter business move than investing in more wind energy right now.
The wind we have installed right now is the cheapest per megawatt hour, less than half the price of coal-fired electricity. After initial infrastructure costs, the “fuel” for wind is free and thus, over the course of its lifetime, wind energy is now significantly cheaper than coal.
It’s time for Montana to take advantage of this abundant natural resource, and we should encourage Northwestern Energy to include more wind in its 20-year plan.
Rebecca Mathisen,
Missoula