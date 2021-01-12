 Skip to main content
Take fascism seriously

Hello: Please take fascism seriously. We have too many anti-government people I call 'fascists' living in the U.S. now and they were the ones responsible for what happened at the Capitol last week. They were there for blood and to stop the results of a free and fair election. If we're going to have some sort of democracy, we cannot allow such people to have their way. I want all militias, all violent, right-wing conspirators and all democracy-denying legislators to be put on trial, convicted and sentenced to 500 years in prison. You think this is too extreme, don't you? Well, just look at how the Nazis came to power in the 1930's, look at Bashar Al-Assad of Syria and Communist China if you need to see what can happen when democracies fail or don't even start. Wake up Americans!! Mr. Trump has been giving us signals for years. Why haven't we adequately responded? Do you think the rioting was an accident, a mistake, not planned and careful carried out? If so, then why were there all those guns, bombs, lead pipes and handcuffs? And where were the troops to protect democracy, the Capitol? They're planning again; I'm sure.

Ross Stenseth,

Missoula

